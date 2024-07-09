Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:GTIM opened at $2.45 on Friday. Good Times Restaurants has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84 and a beta of 1.86.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.44 million during the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 0.47%.

About Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

