Grindr (NYSE:GRND) Sets New 52-Week High at $12.50

Shares of Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.50 and last traded at $12.30, with a volume of 314289 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Grindr from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Grindr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Grindr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

Get Grindr alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on GRND

Grindr Stock Up 2.2 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.51.

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Grindr had a negative net margin of 11.56% and a positive return on equity of 3,761.31%. The business had revenue of $75.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grindr Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Grindr news, Director James Fu Bin Lu sold 11,270 shares of Grindr stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $112,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Grindr news, Director James Fu Bin Lu sold 11,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $112,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Arison sold 2,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $29,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,022,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,226,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,781,103 shares of company stock worth $17,183,504 in the last 90 days. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grindr

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Grindr by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Grindr by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Grindr in the first quarter worth $209,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grindr by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 570,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,778,000 after acquiring an additional 30,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Grindr during the first quarter valued at $545,000. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grindr Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grindr Inc operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grindr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.