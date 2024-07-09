Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Acquired by RiverPark Advisors LLC

RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 362.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,160 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Guidewire Software by 78.5% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.
In other news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total value of $150,322.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 148,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,485,033.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total value of $150,322.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 148,047 shares in the company, valued at $16,485,033.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $751,002.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 239,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,261,750.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,064 shares of company stock worth $1,710,361 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $240.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.46 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have issued reports on GWRE shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.08.
Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.
