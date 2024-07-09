Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Hits New 52-Week High at $54.14

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.14 and last traded at $54.04, with a volume of 431938 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.55.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HALO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Benchmark upped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Up 2.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 6.64.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $195.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.72 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.94% and a return on equity of 225.71%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew L. Posard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $500,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 109,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,488,847.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,100 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 96.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.9% during the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 165,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,748,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

