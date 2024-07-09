Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) Shares Down 4.8%

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €152.60 ($165.87) and last traded at €154.40 ($167.83). 22,615 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 88,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at €162.20 ($176.30).

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 4.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.22, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is €167.39 and its 200-day moving average is €151.00.

About Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. It operates through Liner Shipping; and Terminal & Infrastructure segments. The company's vessel and container fleets are used for dry and special cargo, dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo.

