Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Trading 5.7% Higher

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.20 and last traded at $8.18. Approximately 2,710,144 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 2,548,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HE

Hawaiian Electric Industries Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average is $11.48. The company has a market cap of $946.37 million, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $897.16 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 5.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,015,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $2,370,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 13,681 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter worth $1,202,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. 59.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

(Get Free Report)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.