Hedera (HBAR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $2.43 Billion

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 9th. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $2.43 billion and $46.82 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for about $0.0679 or 0.00000118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00045588 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00007830 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00012532 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00010274 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00006143 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,781,141,695 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,781,141,694.82407 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06716191 USD and is up 4.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 275 active market(s) with $56,690,875.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

