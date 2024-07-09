Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $153.00.

HRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Herc from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Herc in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock.

Get Herc alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HRI

Herc Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HRI opened at $128.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.00. Herc has a fifty-two week low of $100.17 and a fifty-two week high of $171.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $804.00 million during the quarter. Herc had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 28.68%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Herc will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Herc Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.97%.

Insider Transactions at Herc

In other news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 20,000 shares of Herc stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.81, for a total value of $3,176,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,887,195.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 20,000 shares of Herc stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.81, for a total value of $3,176,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,887,195.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 5,844 shares of Herc stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.33, for a total transaction of $890,216.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,232 shares in the company, valued at $7,347,180.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,451 shares of company stock valued at $5,092,946 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRI. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Herc by 3.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 287,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,222,000 after acquiring an additional 10,576 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Herc during the third quarter worth approximately $1,843,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 653.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 56,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 20.5% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Herc during the third quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Herc Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.