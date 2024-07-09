Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Hits New 52-Week High at $37.38

Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.38 and last traded at $37.33, with a volume of 210201 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HESM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hess Midstream from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on Hess Midstream from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hess Midstream from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.83.

Hess Midstream Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $355.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.98 million. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 35.08% and a net margin of 10.18%. Analysts expect that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.6516 per share. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 118.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hess Midstream news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $51,030,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HESM. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after buying an additional 30,211 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 4,919 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,462,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Hess Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,910,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Hess Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

