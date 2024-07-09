HI (HI) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.34 Million

HI (HI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. HI has a market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $201,327.89 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HI has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00012622 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00009215 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,586.69 or 0.99980328 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00011974 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006588 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.64 or 0.00068817 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI (HI) is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,852,569,824.696 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00048794 USD and is up 0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $195,737.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars.

