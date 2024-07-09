Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) COO Sells $359,902.50 in Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) COO Melissa Baird sold 17,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $359,902.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 585,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,962,036. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Melissa Baird also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 5th, Melissa Baird sold 17,625 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $361,488.75.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Melissa Baird sold 17,625 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $359,902.50.

On Thursday, May 2nd, Melissa Baird sold 11,750 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $141,940.00.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

Shares of HIMS traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.67. 5,037,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,409,410. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.61 and a 200-day moving average of $14.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,067.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HIMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Forerunner Ventures Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter valued at $86,836,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 3,890.5% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,000 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at $8,232,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,126,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,857,000 after purchasing an additional 428,671 shares during the period. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 896,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,975,000 after purchasing an additional 231,867 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

