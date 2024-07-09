Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) COO Sells $359,902.50 in Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) COO Melissa Baird sold 17,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $359,902.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 585,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,962,036. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Melissa Baird also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 5th, Melissa Baird sold 17,625 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $361,488.75.
- On Tuesday, June 4th, Melissa Baird sold 17,625 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $359,902.50.
- On Thursday, May 2nd, Melissa Baird sold 11,750 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $141,940.00.
Hims & Hers Health Price Performance
Shares of HIMS traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.67. 5,037,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,409,410. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.61 and a 200-day moving average of $14.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,067.00 and a beta of 1.08.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
HIMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.
View Our Latest Analysis on HIMS
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Forerunner Ventures Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter valued at $86,836,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 3,890.5% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,000 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at $8,232,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,126,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,857,000 after purchasing an additional 428,671 shares during the period. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 896,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,975,000 after purchasing an additional 231,867 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Hims & Hers Health
Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hims & Hers Health
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- 3 Insider-Buy Stocks to Add to Your Watchlist Now
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Commvault Stock: AI Cybersecurity Giant Ready to Double Again
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Intuit Stock Ready to Soar: RBC Sees Big Upside with GenAI
Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.