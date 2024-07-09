HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) Sets New 1-Year High at $79.00

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €79.00 ($85.87) and last traded at €77.00 ($83.70), with a volume of 6442 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €78.30 ($85.11).

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is €77.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €71.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.39, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.39.

About HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA

(Get Free Report)

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. Its stationary stores offer hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden hardware/plants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.