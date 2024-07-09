Hudock Inc. Acquires 1,618 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 0.7% of Hudock Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $347,000. Kampmann Melissa S. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $2,798,000. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 13.9% in the third quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $3,127,000. Finally, GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Trading Down 0.3 %

CVX stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,094,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,934,943. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.21 and a 200 day moving average of $155.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $283.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $171.70.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total transaction of $833,523.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,761.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total transaction of $833,523.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,761.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,971 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.95.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

