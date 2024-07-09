IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Receives $4.01 Average Price Target from Brokerages

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.01.

IAG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Monday, April 8th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IAG

IAMGOLD Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE IAG opened at $4.07 on Thursday. IAMGOLD has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.56.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $338.90 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that IAMGOLD will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IAMGOLD

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in IAMGOLD in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

About IAMGOLD

(Get Free Report

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.