IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Receives $586.63 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $586.63.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IDXX. Barclays cut their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

In related news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total transaction of $108,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $3,183,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $2,155,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $483.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a PE ratio of 46.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $499.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $523.81. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1 year low of $372.50 and a 1 year high of $583.39.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 63.66% and a net margin of 23.26%. As a group, research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

