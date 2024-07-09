Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by RiverPark Advisors LLC

RiverPark Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,899 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,547 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. STF Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. STF Management LP now owns 2,644 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 856 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 13,562 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $185.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Sunday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.62.

Illumina stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.68. 1,641,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,175,244. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $195.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.92.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

