Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMHGet Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Impac Mortgage stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03. The firm has a market cap of $758,806.75, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.90. Impac Mortgage has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.88.

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities.

