Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,421,964 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 3,577,133 shares.The stock last traded at $6.09 and had previously closed at $6.12.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Infinera in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.65 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Infinera in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.55.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Infinera had a negative return on equity of 27.68% and a negative net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $306.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.73 million. Analysts predict that Infinera Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Infinera by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 548,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 154,904 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Infinera by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,017,956 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,567 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Infinera by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,281,031 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $101,495,000 after purchasing an additional 314,856 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 5,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 29,694 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 14,925 shares during the period. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

