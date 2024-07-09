Insider Buying: Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) COO Acquires $135,000.00 in Stock

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) COO Richard Lampen purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,167,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,228.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Richard Lampen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 9th, Richard Lampen acquired 30,000 shares of Douglas Elliman stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.16 per share, with a total value of $34,800.00.

NYSE DOUG traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.17. 457,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,429. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $3.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.69.

Douglas Elliman ( NYSE:DOUG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.26). Douglas Elliman had a negative net margin of 7.05% and a negative return on equity of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $200.24 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Douglas Elliman Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Elliman by 670.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,108,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 964,280 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Elliman by 159.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,563,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 961,592 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Elliman by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 786,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 423,875 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in Douglas Elliman by 155.5% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 365,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Douglas Elliman by 5.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,789,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after buying an additional 209,393 shares during the period. 59.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Elliman Inc owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, operating as a residential brokerage company in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology (“PropTech”) solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets.

