Insider Buying: Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML) Director Acquires 9,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2024

Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RMLGet Free Report) Director Andre Vladimir Agapov bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.23 per share, with a total value of C$11,070.00.

Rusoro Mining Trading Up 0.8 %

CVE:RML traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.23. 271,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 965,822. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.34 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.13. Rusoro Mining Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.23 and a 12-month high of C$1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$714.58 million, a P/E ratio of -24.60 and a beta of 1.39.

Rusoro Mining (CVE:RMLGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Rusoro Mining

(Get Free Report)

Rusoro Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Venezuela. It primarily holds 95% interests in the Choco 10 mine; and 50% interest in the Isidora mine located in the El Callao district in south-eastern Venezuela. The company was formerly known as Newton Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rusoro Mining Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Rusoro Mining (CVE:RML)

Receive News & Ratings for Rusoro Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rusoro Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.