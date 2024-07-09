Insider Buying: Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML) Director Acquires 9,000 Shares of Stock

Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML – Get Free Report) Director Andre Vladimir Agapov bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.23 per share, with a total value of C$11,070.00.

Rusoro Mining Trading Up 0.8 %

CVE:RML traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.23. 271,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 965,822. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.34 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.13. Rusoro Mining Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.23 and a 12-month high of C$1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$714.58 million, a P/E ratio of -24.60 and a beta of 1.39.

Rusoro Mining (CVE:RML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Rusoro Mining

Rusoro Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Venezuela. It primarily holds 95% interests in the Choco 10 mine; and 50% interest in the Isidora mine located in the El Callao district in south-eastern Venezuela. The company was formerly known as Newton Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rusoro Mining Ltd.

