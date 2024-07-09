Insider Selling: Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG) CEO Sells 10,670 Shares of Stock

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Free Report) CEO Vininder Singh sold 10,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total transaction of $15,684.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,504,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,681,169.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Vininder Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 5th, Vininder Singh sold 7,095 shares of Bullfrog AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $11,210.10.

Bullfrog AI Trading Up 16.8 %

BFRG traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $1.74. 192,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,439. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.37. Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $8.35. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bullfrog AI ( NASDAQ:BFRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bullfrog AI stock. Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 53,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC owned about 0.68% of Bullfrog AI at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bullfrog AI Company Profile

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. The company offers bfLEAP, an analytical AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data.

