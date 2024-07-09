Insider Selling: Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) EVP Sells 7,300 Shares of Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $408,070.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,323,123.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Fady Ibraham Malik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 25th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,300 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $392,156.00.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,788 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $413,075.52.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 15,547 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $1,012,265.17.

Cytokinetics Trading Down 3.2 %

CYTK stock traded down $1.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.86. 1,042,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,658,865. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a one year low of $25.98 and a one year high of $110.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.91 million. The company’s revenue was down 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.38) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,308,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,743,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $316,498,000 after purchasing an additional 472,595 shares during the period. HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $980,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter worth $1,305,000. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth $4,174,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $92.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Cytokinetics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Cytokinetics from $106.00 to $78.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Cytokinetics from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.06.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

