Insider Selling: ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) CEO Sells 18,897 Shares of Stock

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) CEO Michael L. Baur sold 18,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $805,201.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,031,388.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ScanSource Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:SCSC traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.83. 156,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,701. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.20. ScanSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.99 and a twelve month high of $50.95.

Get ScanSource alerts:

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $752.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.10 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company’s revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ScanSource Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCSC. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the third quarter worth $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ScanSource during the first quarter valued at $128,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ScanSource in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Sollinda Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ScanSource in the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.