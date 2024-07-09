Insider Selling: Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) COO Sells 4,740 Shares of Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) COO Vitalii Obishchenko sold 4,740 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $64,606.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 903,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,320,470.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Semrush stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,108. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.06. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $16.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.67 and a beta of 1.59.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Semrush had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $85.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEMR. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Semrush by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Semrush by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Semrush by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Semrush by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,947 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Semrush in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. 32.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Semrush in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Semrush in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

