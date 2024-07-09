Insider Selling: Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) President Sells 11,200 Shares of Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 11,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $404,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 186,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ryan Paul Barretto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 4th, Ryan Paul Barretto sold 15,586 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $500,934.04.

Sprout Social Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT traded down $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.12. The stock had a trading volume of 801,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,318. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.10 and a beta of 1.00. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.68 and a fifty-two week high of $68.41.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $96.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.29 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 19.64% and a negative return on equity of 42.51%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPT. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 35,450.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Sprout Social from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $65.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lowered Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BTIG Research lowered Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.57.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

