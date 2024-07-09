Insider Selling: Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CRO Sells 3,855 Shares of Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 3,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total value of $48,650.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 443,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,594,811.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Sunrun Stock Performance

Shares of RUN traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,234,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,265,146. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $23.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $458.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.38 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 68.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RUN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sunrun from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Sunrun from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunrun

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sunrun by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,560 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 189,555 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 10,540 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,740 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,740 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,226,821 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 106,628 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

