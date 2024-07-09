Insider Selling: Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Insider Sells 545 Shares of Stock

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Siegal sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $24,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Vericel Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Vericel stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.05. 211,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,547. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.05. Vericel Co. has a 1 year low of $30.18 and a 1 year high of $53.05.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $51.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.07 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Vericel in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Vericel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vericel currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 226,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after buying an additional 112,169 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 560,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,957,000 after buying an additional 97,952 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 472,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,842,000 after buying an additional 37,784 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 509.1% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 836,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,514,000 after buying an additional 699,147 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Vericel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,496,000.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

