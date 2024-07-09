Insight Select Income Fund Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:INSI)

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th.
Insight Select Income Fund Stock Performance
INSI stock opened at $16.33 on Tuesday. Insight Select Income Fund has a one year low of $14.28 and a one year high of $16.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.10 and its 200 day moving average is $16.05.
Insight Select Income Fund Company Profile
