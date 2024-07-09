Insight Select Income Fund Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:INSI)

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th.

Insight Select Income Fund Stock Performance

INSI stock opened at $16.33 on Tuesday. Insight Select Income Fund has a one year low of $14.28 and a one year high of $16.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.10 and its 200 day moving average is $16.05.

Insight Select Income Fund Company Profile

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.

