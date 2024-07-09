Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) PT Raised to $162.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $160.00 to $162.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.16% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $143.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.43.

NYSE:ICE traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,132,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,341,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12 month low of $104.49 and a 12 month high of $142.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.62.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc purchased 350,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $305,265.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 649,934 shares in the company, valued at $565,442.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc acquired 350,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $305,265.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 649,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,442.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $44,923.34. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,417,450.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,506 shares of company stock worth $609,374. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 219.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,146,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,371,000 after acquiring an additional 8,348,126 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $839,259,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,776,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,978,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536,913 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,643,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530,119 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 303.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,381,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

