International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:THM opened at $0.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $104.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.05 and a beta of 1.19. International Tower Hill Mines has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $0.80.

Institutional Trading of International Tower Hill Mines

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,878,009 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 28,358 shares during the last quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,416,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 51,018 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

