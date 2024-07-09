Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Smith Salley Wealth Management

Smith Salley Wealth Management lowered its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 75.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 742 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,226 shares during the period. Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 191,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,531,000 after purchasing an additional 9,869 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 1,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ISRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $435.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.68.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $741,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $9,385,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total value of $741,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,385,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.92, for a total value of $554,140.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,149.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,956 shares of company stock worth $6,927,011 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $2.23 on Tuesday, hitting $442.30. The company had a trading volume of 886,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,367. The company has a market cap of $156.88 billion, a PE ratio of 80.24, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $411.61 and a 200 day moving average of $388.14. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.85 and a 52-week high of $448.10.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

