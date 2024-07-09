Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 721,840 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 293% from the previous session’s volume of 183,767 shares.The stock last traded at $22.72 and had previously closed at $22.72.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.73.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.
