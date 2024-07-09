Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 721,840 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 293% from the previous session’s volume of 183,767 shares.The stock last traded at $22.72 and had previously closed at $22.72.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.73.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

