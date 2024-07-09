Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 82,422 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 335,754 shares.The stock last traded at $38.08 and had previously closed at $37.95.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XML Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 61,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 84,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 31,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

