Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July 9th (ADTN, ALG, ATO, BERY, CATY, FLIC, FNF, FTS, INFY, KMX)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, July 9th:

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

