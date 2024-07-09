Investors Purchase Large Volume of United States Steel Put Options (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 41,562 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 23% compared to the typical volume of 33,711 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Steel

United States Steel Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the second quarter valued at $243,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 3,673.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,019 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in United States Steel in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,175,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United States Steel by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel in the 1st quarter worth about $1,162,000. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE X traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $38.71. 541,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,914,311. United States Steel has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $50.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.93.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 4.89%. As a group, research analysts predict that United States Steel will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Featured Articles

