Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $4,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the third quarter valued at $3,481,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.2% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 214,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,796,000 after acquiring an additional 19,252 shares during the period. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Shares of INVH stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,296,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,105,181. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $28.49 and a one year high of $36.53. The firm has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.99.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.22). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $646.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.97 million. On average, analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INVH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.06.

Insider Transactions at Invitation Homes

In other Invitation Homes news, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $248,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,068 shares in the company, valued at $970,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Invitation Homes news, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $248,976.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $174,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,594,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

