IOTA (MIOTA) Price Tops $0.15

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 9th. IOTA has a market capitalization of $507.51 million and $7.06 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000265 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, IOTA has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001371 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MIOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,325,193,912 coins. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

