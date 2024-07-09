IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $6,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IQV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 327.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on IQVIA in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Barclays reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.40.

Shares of IQV traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $211.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,407. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.33. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.42 and a 1-year high of $261.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 29.17%. Analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

