iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 25,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.53. 4,372,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,176,120. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.30. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $99.70.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

