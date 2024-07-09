iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stock Position Decreased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,961 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 247,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,211,000 after buying an additional 7,983 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 13,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 523,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,486,000 after purchasing an additional 13,322 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 70,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,346 shares during the period. Finally, St. Louis Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 21,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $43.82. The stock had a trading volume of 19,295,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,195,684. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.95. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $43.88.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

