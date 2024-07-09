iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Hits New 1-Year High at $83.46

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $83.46 and last traded at $83.46, with a volume of 34928 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.05.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.78. The firm has a market cap of $992.93 million, a P/E ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYC. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $735,000. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

