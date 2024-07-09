James Latham (LON:LTHM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,344.00

James Latham plc (LON:LTHM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,344 ($17.22) and last traded at GBX 1,320 ($16.91), with a volume of 9143 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,285 ($16.46).

James Latham Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £266.11 million, a PE ratio of 886.21 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,228.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,173.56.

Get James Latham alerts:

James Latham Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a GBX 71 ($0.91) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 5.8%. This is an increase from James Latham’s previous dividend of $7.75. James Latham’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,000.00%.

Insider Activity at James Latham

James Latham Company Profile

In other James Latham news, insider Andrew George Wright sold 8,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,160 ($14.86), for a total transaction of £100,769.20 ($129,075.45). 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

James Latham plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the importing and distribution of timber, panels, and decorative surfaces in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers panels, melamine, veneer, laminates, washroom collection, solid surface products, door blanks, plastics, hardwoods, engineered timber products, softwoods, flooring products, decking and timber cladding products, modified timbers and panels, fire retardant panels, advanced technical panels, and treatments, as well as architectural moldings and components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for James Latham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Latham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.