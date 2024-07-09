Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) by 131.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 575,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326,707 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Janus International Group were worth $8,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JBI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,636,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,857,000 after buying an additional 2,458,953 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Janus International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,096,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Janus International Group by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,460,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,263,000 after buying an additional 2,027,286 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Janus International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,103,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Janus International Group by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,248,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,414,000 after buying an additional 988,435 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Janus International Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Janus International Group in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

Shares of NYSE JBI traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.25. The stock had a trading volume of 567,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,121. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Janus International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.16 and a fifty-two week high of $15.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.47 and a 200-day moving average of $14.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.91.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Janus International Group had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

