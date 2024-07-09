Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Sets New 52-Week High at $51.44

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.44 and last traded at $51.42, with a volume of 303547 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JEF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.47. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 1.34.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $2,546,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,591,350 shares in the company, valued at $119,979,505. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard B. Handler sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $65,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,314,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,165,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Brian P. Friedman sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $2,546,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 2,591,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,979,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jefferies Financial Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JEF. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 75.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

Featured Stories

