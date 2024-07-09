Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 12,629 Shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,938,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,629 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.51% of LifeStance Health Group worth $11,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LFST. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 17.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 184,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 27,605 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in LifeStance Health Group by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in LifeStance Health Group by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,158,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,395,000 after buying an additional 1,062,887 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in LifeStance Health Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,006,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,370,000 after buying an additional 110,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in LifeStance Health Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 744,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,830,000 after buying an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paula Cipollone sold 48,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $348,567.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,186.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other LifeStance Health Group news, major shareholder Summit Partners Growth Equity sold 3,802,345 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $22,395,812.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,932,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,981,588.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paula Cipollone sold 48,278 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $348,567.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 239,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,186.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,087,716 shares of company stock worth $24,010,444 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

LifeStance Health Group Trading Up 0.6 %

LifeStance Health Group stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.11. 436,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,448,164. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.38. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.64 and a twelve month high of $9.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 1.20.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $300.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.02 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 11.92% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts predict that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LifeStance Health Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.80.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

