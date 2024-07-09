Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 235,582 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,852,407 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 235,582 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 3.14% of Q2 worth $97,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Q2 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,938,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,170,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its stake in Q2 by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 69,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after buying an additional 28,215 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Q2 by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 15,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Q2 by 7.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,952,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,368,000 after buying an additional 487,111 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Price sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 226,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,564,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $71,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 239,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,670,299.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Price sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 226,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,564,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,684 shares of company stock worth $5,548,275 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

QTWO stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.01. 81,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,217. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.03 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.91 and a fifty-two week high of $64.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.47.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $165.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.58 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Q2 from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Q2 from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Q2 from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.53.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

