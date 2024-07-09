Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 423,578 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 72.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,010,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 423,578 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.69% of Procore Technologies worth $83,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PCOR. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 6,823.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 43,600.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCOR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.88.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PCOR traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $64.39. 340,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,824. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.11 and a 1-year high of $83.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.80 and a beta of 0.75.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $269.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.13 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Procore Technologies

In related news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total transaction of $4,689,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,049 shares in the company, valued at $36,557,479.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total transaction of $4,689,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,049 shares in the company, valued at $36,557,479.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard Fu sold 1,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $102,339.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,648,481.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 297,554 shares of company stock worth $20,096,420. Company insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

Featured Articles

