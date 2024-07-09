Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 4,839 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,968,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.09% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $57,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth $29,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth $48,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPD stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,829,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,401,916. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $63.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $29.99.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPD has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.77.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

