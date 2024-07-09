Jennison Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 1,647,697 Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,647,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,499,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 2.82% of Phathom Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd grew its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd now owns 7,464,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703,703 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,922,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,938,000 after purchasing an additional 180,325 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,721,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,718,000 after buying an additional 104,280 shares in the last quarter. Decheng Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $7,760,000. Finally, Catalys Pacific LLC purchased a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $6,592,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PHAT traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.73. 323,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,655. The stock has a market cap of $628.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.68. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $17.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Phathom Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PHAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 million. Equities research analysts predict that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PHAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PHAT

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.