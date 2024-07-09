Jennison Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 368,537 Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 368,537 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,818,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Embraer by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,982 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 3rd quarter worth $259,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 3rd quarter worth $526,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Embraer by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 37,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 10,835 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Embraer by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares during the period. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ERJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Embraer from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Embraer from $19.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Embraer from $21.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Embraer from $21.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

Shares of ERJ stock traded up $1.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,917,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,249. Embraer S.A. has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $31.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.41.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. Embraer had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $896.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.92 million. Research analysts predict that Embraer S.A. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

